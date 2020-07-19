pixel 1
Russell Westbrook already ‘ramping up’ for season despite coronavirus diagnosis

July 19, 2020
by Grey Papke

It sounds like Russell Westbrook isn’t being held back much despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said Sunday that that Westbrook is in “good shape” and has already begun “ramping up” ahead of the start of the regular season despite his health issue.

Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for the virus and had been placed in quarantine. He said he was “feeling well” at the time, and if he’s already ramping up his physical activity it would seem he still is.

The star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds per game this season. Once cleared to be around teammates, it certainly sounds like he might be poised for a quick return.

