Russell Westbrook already ‘ramping up’ for season despite coronavirus diagnosis

It sounds like Russell Westbrook isn’t being held back much despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said Sunday that that Westbrook is in “good shape” and has already begun “ramping up” ahead of the start of the regular season despite his health issue.

Mike D’Antoni on challenges ramping up @russwest44 when he arrives: “Our medical staff,they’ll determine when Russell’s ready to go & when he’s ready to play 20 min,30 min.I do hear he’s in pretty good shape & has been ramping up. Hopefully it’s fairly seamless w/some precaution” — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 19, 2020

Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for the virus and had been placed in quarantine. He said he was “feeling well” at the time, and if he’s already ramping up his physical activity it would seem he still is.

The star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds per game this season. Once cleared to be around teammates, it certainly sounds like he might be poised for a quick return.