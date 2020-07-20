Mike D’Antoni optimistic Russell Westbrook will appear in Rockets’ scrimmages

Russell Westbrook’s COVID-19 recovery appears to be going well based on comments made by coach Mike D’Antoni on Monday.

Westbrook announced a week ago that he tested positive for the coronavirus, but D’Antoni thinks he could be ready to play in at least some of the Houston Rockets’ upcoming scrimmages.

“Friday might be a little early, but that would be up to the medical staff and Russ himself and see how he feels days before,” D’Antoni said, via Mark Medina of USA Today. “Hopefully he’ll get in a couple of scrimmages and he’ll be ready for us to play.”

This is excellent news for both Westbrook and the Rockets. The guard was described as “ramping up” his activity over the weekend, so he should be in pretty good shape when he is ultimately cleared to rejoin his teammates. It bodes well for him being ready to go shortly after the restart formally begins, at the very least.

The 31-year-old guard has appeared in 53 games this season, averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists per game.