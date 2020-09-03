 Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook takes huge loss on sale of Oklahoma home

September 3, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Russell Westbrook has officially moved out of Oklahoma, and the move may have stung a bit for financial reasons.

As Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times discovered this week, Westrbook recently sold his estate near Oklahoma City for $1.03 million. If that sounds like a good deal for a house that spans more than 8,000 square feet, that’s because it probably is. Westbrook paid almost double that when he bought the 1.4-acre property for $1.945 million back in 2012.

That’s a significant loss, though Westbrook can probably afford the hit. He’s currently playing under the five-year, $206 million contract he signed with the Thunder back in 2017. The Houston Rockets star guard is set to make $41 million next season and $44 million the year after that, so we don’t think he’ll lose any sleep over taking the loss on his old house.

For the new owner, Westbrook’s old home seems like $1 million well spent. In addition to five bedrooms and five bathrooms, it features a movie theater, home gym, swimming pool, hot tub and putting green.

Westbrook also sold his Oklahoma City starter home for $426,900 back in March. Last week, he sold his home in the Beverly Hills area for $4.375 million.

Westbrook has his hands full with trying to clean up his game a bit in the playoffs, but we can’t wait to see what he buys next.

