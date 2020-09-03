Russell Westbrook takes huge loss on sale of Oklahoma home

Russell Westbrook has officially moved out of Oklahoma, and the move may have stung a bit for financial reasons.

As Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times discovered this week, Westrbook recently sold his estate near Oklahoma City for $1.03 million. If that sounds like a good deal for a house that spans more than 8,000 square feet, that’s because it probably is. Westbrook paid almost double that when he bought the 1.4-acre property for $1.945 million back in 2012.

That’s a significant loss, though Westbrook can probably afford the hit. He’s currently playing under the five-year, $206 million contract he signed with the Thunder back in 2017. The Houston Rockets star guard is set to make $41 million next season and $44 million the year after that, so we don’t think he’ll lose any sleep over taking the loss on his old house.

For the new owner, Westbrook’s old home seems like $1 million well spent. In addition to five bedrooms and five bathrooms, it features a movie theater, home gym, swimming pool, hot tub and putting green.

Westbrook also sold his Oklahoma City starter home for $426,900 back in March. Last week, he sold his home in the Beverly Hills area for $4.375 million.

Westbrook has his hands full with trying to clean up his game a bit in the playoffs, but we can’t wait to see what he buys next.