Video: Russell Westbrook entered suite to confront Suns fan during game

Russell Westbrook was at it once again on Sunday (albeit this time in a winning effort).

Video went viral of the LA Clippers guard Westbrook confronting a Phoenix Suns fan in a suite during Game 1 of the Clippers-Suns first-round series.

The video showed an angry Westbrook telling the fan, “Watch your mouth, motherf–ker” as the fan jawed back at him. A Clippers staffer could be seen standing between the two to prevent the incident from further escalating. Westbrook then walked out of the suite after several seconds.

You can see the video of the incident here (but beware of the bad language).

The clip shows that the incident occurred in section 101 of Footprint Center (which is located behind the Suns’ team bench). According to the user who tweeted the video, it was halftime when the confrontation took place.

The former MVP Westbrook is notorious for clashing with opposing fans. He has had countless such incidents over the years, including multiple that have occurred just since he joined the Clippers in February. A few weeks prior to Sunday’s episode, Westbrook had an issue with a fan in Memphis.

No details have emerged on what caused the confrontation in Phoenix, and Westbrook did not address it after the game. But fortunately for him, his on-court performance ultimately overshadowed any other storyline. Though Westbrook struggled shooting the ball on Sunday (going a dismal 3-of-19 from the floor), he offered elite production in several other areas. Westbrook chipped in with ten rebounds (including five offensive rebounds) and eight assists. He also hit two enormous clutch free throws with 17.7 seconds left and then got the game-sealing stop on Devin Booker during the very next possession as the Clippers won 115-110.

The Clippers managed to wrestle homecourt advantage away from the Suns and now hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday in Phoenix.