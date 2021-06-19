Russell Westbrook’s wife’s Instagram activity has Lakers fans excited

Los Angeles Lakers fans are getting excited over some Instagram activity involving the wife of Russell Westbrook.

An Instagram user pointed out that Anthony Davis and LeBron James are now following Nina Westbrook on Instagram. Nina is Russell’s wife.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James started following nina Westbrook pic.twitter.com/yOA8tC0Kme — …. (@lukadoncic777_) June 18, 2021

Westbrook just completed his first season with the Washington Wizards. The team rallied to make the play-in and secured the No. 8 spot in the playoffs, where they lost to the 76ers in five games.

Westbrook seemed to enjoy playing for the Wizards. But they just parted ways with Scott Brooks as their head coach, who was a staunch Westbrook backer.

Westbrook is set to make $44 million next season and has a player option for $47 million the following season. Would he be open to a trade away from the team? The possibility of playing on a championship contender like the Lakers might intrigue him. It would also bring him back home to Southern California.

Now, the chances of the Lakers being able to swing a trade for him seem low. They would need to stretch to get the financials to line up. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, and some second-round picks would probably need to go. Montrezl Harrell would probably need to pick up his option and be included, but that seems unlikely.

Still, this might not stop AD and LeBron from beginning their recruitment.