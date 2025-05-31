Sabrina Ionescu had great line about SGA during press conference

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was left in awe on Thursday night as her teammate, Breanna Stewart, drew 16 fouls and stepped to the line an astonishing 19 times.

By comparison, the Golden State Valkyries, whom the Liberty defeated, 82-77, had just 14 free throws total.

The display left many analysts and fans stunned with some questioning the WNBA officiating — something that has lacked consistency all season. Even Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello was at a loss for words.

“Never. Never,” Brondello said when asked if she ever saw a player draw 16 fouls. “She didn’t want to lose and that was a good thing.”

While Brondello offered her take, Ionescu also hilariously chimed in.

Reporter: “Have you ever seen a player draw 16 fouls?”



Sabrina: “SGA” 😅



(via @nyliberty) pic.twitter.com/YsruA0DMYd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2025

“SGA,” she said, answering the question meant for Brondello.

Ionescu was referring to reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is well-known for his ability to draw contentious and sometimes suspect fouls. He has led the league in made free throws over the past three seasons, even drawing derisive “free throw merchant” chants from opposing fans.

Breanna is obviously not anywhere near SGA’s level, having attempted just 25 free throws entering Thursday night’s contest.

Still, credit to Ionescu for the quick wit.