San Fransisco organization hilariously trolls Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley and TNT’s “Inside the NBA” may be done for the season, but Golden State Warriors fans are still trolling Barkley long after he’s left the Bay Area.

On Thursday, Refuse Refuse San Fransisco, a citizen-run organization that aims to get San Franciscans to take action towards cleaning their streets, beautifying their neighborhoods and getting others to help do so, posted photos on Twitter. The photos showed city residents throwing trash into a garbage can outside of the Warriors’ home arena. A sign of Barkley’s face with the message “Chuck It” at the top was covering the can, and any garbage had to go through an opening where Barkley’s mouth would’ve been.

Out here at Chase Center reminding fans that if they have some trash to “Chuck It”. Help us keep SF clean: join a neighborhood cleanup, download the 311 app, use Recology bulky item pickups, and adopt your street.#keepsfclean #refuserefuse #chuckit pic.twitter.com/qMT2QWiVUJ — Refuse Refuse San Francisco (@RefuseRefuseSF) June 3, 2022

“Out here at Chase Center reminding fans that if they have some trash to “Chuck It”,” the tweet read.

This event could be in response to Barkley’s harsh comments about the city during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals in May. Barkley called the city’s streets “dirty.”

Your rain delay entertainment- Charles Barkley continuing to troll Warriors fans by trashing San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/h76RYxw44y — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 25, 2022

Barkley has a history of riling up the Bay Area fans, and the two sides certainly had their share of other run-ins this postseason.

Barkley cursed out Warriors fans prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. He was also hit by a T-shirt during the postgame show after Game 5 (video here).