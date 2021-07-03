Scott Brooks reportedly interviews for Lakers assistant coach job

Former Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks looks set to land on his feet somewhere, potentially as an assistant on an NBA title contender.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, Brooks interviewed with the Los Angeles Lakers about a potential role on Frank Vogel’s staff.

The Lakers have interviewed former Wizards coach Scott Brooks for a potential spot on Frank Vogel's staff, league sources say.@espn reported last week that former Knicks and Grizzlies coach David Fizdale would soon join the Lakers after Jason Kidd's departure to coach Dallas. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 3, 2021

A former Coach of the Year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooks’ contract was not renewed by the Wizards after a 34-38 season and a first-round playoff loss to Philadelphia. Brooks is well-liked by players and has extensive experience, but his name hasn’t shown up as a rumored candidate for any of the other jobs that remain open.

The Lakers appear to be expanding Vogel’s staff, which already features former NBA head coach Lionel Hollins. They recently added another well-known name to their staff, and Brooks may be next.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0