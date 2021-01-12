Report: Scott Brooks is on hot seat for Wizards

The Washington Wizards are off to an even worse start than they were last season, and time may be running out for head coach Scott Brooks.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Monday that Brooks is “firmly” on the hot seat in Washington. The 55-year-old coach is in the final season of his five-year contract with the Wizards.

Now 2-8 to start the season, Washington is tied for the NBA’s worst record. They have not done much since Brooks arrived in 2016 either. He holds a record of 151-177 (.460) for the Wizards with just two playoff appearances.

The former Coach of the Year Brooks is often bashed for his rotations and offensive schemes. Those are criticisms that have followed him ever since his days coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Wizards’ stars sound pretty disgruntled right now as well. At this point, Brooks may be the favorite for first NBA coach to be let go this year.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0