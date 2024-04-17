Everyone said the same thing during Lakers-Pelicans play-in game

The Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans play-in matchup on Tuesday featured several All-Star players. But some fans couldn’t help but talk about someone who wasn’t playing for either team: NBA referee Scott Foster.

Foster’s name was mentioned early and often during the contest at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La.

Foster made his presence felt during a first quarter altercation between Jose Alvarado and D’Angelo Russell. Foster called technical fouls on both men, prompting some fans on social media to say that Foster was in “playoff takeover” mode.

Bro Scott foster gotta be stopped, why tf did he t’d up DLO? pic.twitter.com/G7Cd9sxYSP — BeastBron💜💛 (@bronisabeast) April 17, 2024

Scott Foster playoff takeovers backpic.twitter.com/JYx7IlacQU — 🌸sports tweeter Matthias🌸 (tonesetter) (@KryzivenTake2) April 17, 2024

Scott Foster is Scott Fostering all over this game. — Jason Timpf (@_JasonLT) April 17, 2024

“It’s Scott Foster time, baby!” -Scott Foster pic.twitter.com/KtDpjWqMUM — NBA University (@NBA_University) April 17, 2024

Foster also got the meme treatment on X. A few fans claimed that Foster was already trying to draw attention to himself to start the postseason.

When it’s a big game and Scott Foster feels like you haven’t noticed him pic.twitter.com/Tb21tce2Pv — aaron. (@ayroned) April 17, 2024

Scott Foster when it’s time for Scott Foster Time™️ pic.twitter.com/Yz43UKSxZt — Shane B (@strait_vibinn) April 17, 2024

Scott Foster in every game he refs: pic.twitter.com/7KN4SuPG7m — G Love (@TokenBK1) April 17, 2024

There has been a lot of discussion this season over the abundance of fouls the Lakers draw on a nightly basis. The same narrative played out in the first half against the Pelicans.

New Orleans was called for 10 fouls versus the Lakers’ 5. The visitors also shot 10 more free throws than the home team over the first two quarters.

The counterargument to the alleged favorable whistle the Lakers receive is that their team just plays a much more physical brand of basketball. The purple and gold are second in the NBA in free throw attempts per game and live off of points in the paint. Their two superstars — LeBron James and Anthony Davis — are matchups nightmares who are both adept at drawing contact.

But that probably won’t stop fans from talking about Foster during big postseason spots. Foster’s biggest rival would likely agree with fans making wild claims about the veteran official.