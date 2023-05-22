Scott Foster had great line for LeBron James after collision

NBA official Scott Foster had a great line for LeBron James after their collision on Saturday night.

James inadvertently collided with Foster late in the second quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets (video here).

Foster, who had his whistle in his mouth, ended up bleeding from a cut above his lip. He didn’t lose his sense of humor though.

Foster joked to an apologetic James that the Lakers star “wanted to do that for 25 years.”

“You’ve been wanting to do that for 25 years.” – Scott Foster to LeBron. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/klbFfRiPBa — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 21, 2023

That’s a great line. And James probably has had his moments where he wanted to leave Foster bloody. Though the person who probably has the biggest beef with Foster is one of James’ friends.

James’ Lakers trail the Nuggets 3-0 in the series and will be facing elimination during Game 4 on Monday.