 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 21, 2023

Scott Foster had great line for LeBron James after collision

May 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

LeBron James talks with Scott Foster

NBA official Scott Foster had a great line for LeBron James after their collision on Saturday night.

James inadvertently collided with Foster late in the second quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets (video here).

Foster, who had his whistle in his mouth, ended up bleeding from a cut above his lip. He didn’t lose his sense of humor though.

Foster joked to an apologetic James that the Lakers star “wanted to do that for 25 years.”

That’s a great line. And James probably has had his moments where he wanted to leave Foster bloody. Though the person who probably has the biggest beef with Foster is one of James’ friends.

James’ Lakers trail the Nuggets 3-0 in the series and will be facing elimination during Game 4 on Monday.

Article Tags

LeBron JamesNBA playoffs 2023Scott Foster
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus