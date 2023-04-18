Chris Paul to face his nemesis in Game 2 of Suns-Clippers series

The Phoenix Suns are down 1-0 in their Western Conference first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers, and things might not be getting much better in Game 2.

Referee Scott Foster is the crew chief for Game 2 of the series on Tuesday night. Ordinarily, a referee assigned to a given game wouldn’t matter much, but Foster and Paul have a long history — one that hasn’t gone well for the Suns guard.

Paul’s teams are 0-14 in playoff games where Foster has been an official.

In the last 14 playoff games that Scott Foster has officiated, Chris Paul has NEVER won. They meet again tonight, as Foster is crew chief for Suns-Clippers Game 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/iSgRmr3lZ0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Last year, Foster was an official for Game 2 of the Suns’ series with the Pelicans. Phoenix of course lost the game, though they won the series in six games. Then in 2021, Paul even made a reference to his issues with Foster after a Suns loss to the Lakers.

In addition to Foster as the crew chief, Eric Lewis and JB DeRosa will be the other officials.

You figure the streak will end at some point. Could it be tonight?