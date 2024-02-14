Seth Curry goes viral for great photoshoot with father Dell after joining Hornets

There is once again a Curry playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets acquired veteran NBA guard Seth Curry in a pre-trade deadline deal with the Dallas Mavericks last week. The deal involved forward PJ Washington going back to Dallas plus a couple of other moving pieces.

Seth went viral on Tuesday for an awesome photoshoot that he did in Hornets gear with his dad Dell standing alongside him. The Hornets shared a video to their X page of the father-son duo spinning basketballs on their fingers simultaneously.

Dell Curry played for the Charlotte Hornets from 1988-98. He was one of the better players in the early history of the franchise, averaging 14.0 points on 40.5 percent three-point shooting as a Hornet, helping lead the team to their first-ever playoff berth in 1993, and winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award in 1994.

As for Seth, who was born in Charlotte in 1990 while his father was with the Hornets, he is now on the team as well and is wearing Dell’s former No. 30 jersey to boot. The city of Charlotte may be trying for another famous Curry family member down the line. But Seth, a career 43.2 percent long-range sniper, is a pretty good get for them in his own right.