Mavericks acquire 2 dynamic frontcourt pieces in separate trades

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are getting some (pretty tall) help.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Mavericks are acquiring center Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards in exchange for fellow big Richaun Holmes and draft compensation. Later in the day, Wojnarowski also reported that Dallas is trading for Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington. In that deal, the Mavericks are sending forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry, and a lightly-protected 2027 first-round pick back to Charlotte.

Gafford and Washington, both 25, are two great gets for Dallas and at very reasonable costs. The former was posting 10.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season for Washington, becoming known as a disruptive defender and rim protector who is also a strong threat for lob passses. The latter was at 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds a game this year for Charlotte, providing a physical inside presence of his own and more well-rounded offensive play (Washington is a 35.9 percent career three-point shooter).

For the Mavericks, who are eighth in the West at 28-23, the frontcourt was a major area of weakness for them. Their most reliable big was rookie Dereck Lively II since the 6-foot-6 Williams is not a true big and Holmes was barely receiving 10 minutes per game. But that all changes now for Dallas with the acquisition of not one but two talented big men. They were recently linked to a former champion wing but have instead decided address a greater position of need.