Steph Curry open to playing for 1 other team besides Warriors?

Steph Curry seems all but destined to be a one-team NBA star. But the door may be slightly ajar for someone else to crash the party.

The Golden State Warriors reigning Finals MVP was honored this week by the City of Charlotte, N.C. Curry received a key to the city from mayor Vi Lyles and made a few remarks.

“I always said that I wanted to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means to me and the experiences and the teammates and the journey that we’ve been on,” Curry said. “Everybody asks me, ‘Do you want to play one year for the Hornets and come back?’

“No, no, I’m not breaking any news or anything like that. I’m not making any promises,” Curry clarified after the audience reacted. “All I would say though is if there was a team that I did wanna play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it.”

Steph, 34, grew up in Charlotte with his father Dell having played for the Hornets from 1988 (the year that Steph was born) to 1998. Steph also went to Davidson College, which is less than 25 miles away from Charlotte.

For the time being though, Steph, who is now a four-time NBA champion, is under contract with the Warriors through at least 2026 (when Steph will be 38). Granted, the Hornets are not the same Hornets that his father played for (the former Charlotte Hornets franchise relocated to New Orleans and eventually became the Pelicans while the current Hornets started out as the Charlotte Bobcats before later changing their name to the Hornets). But this is not the first time that Steph has teased a possible Charlotte homecoming.