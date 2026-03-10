Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the coldest quote about his dagger against the Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stunned the Denver Nuggets on Monday with a cold step-back 3-pointer in the clutch to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 129-126 win at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

His comment about his dagger might even be colder.

“I have answers to the test, but I’ve got to see the questions first,” Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters in the postgame press conference when asked whether he knew he was going to hit Denver with a step-back move to end the game, via Rylan Stiles of Locked on Thunder.

With seconds left in regulation and the score tied at 126-126, everyone inside the building knew who would take the final shot for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder got the ball to Gilgeous-Alexander, who was shadowed by Nuggets forward Spencer Jones. Despite Jones’ best efforts to stay in front of the former Kentucky Wildcats star, he was no match for Gilgeous-Alexander’s savviness.

Gilgeous-Alexander showed that his offense is simply on a different level, as he created just enough space between him and Jones with a step-back before pulling up for the triple.

YOU CAN HEAR THIS CROWD ACROSS THE ENTIRE 405 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JTlVSDA0Xh — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 10, 2026

That shot capped off Gilgeous-Alexander’s masterclass. He finished with 35 points on 14/21 shooting and 15 assists in 39 minutes of work.

Despite his heavy usage, he never turned the ball over all game long, as the Thunder improved their league-best record to 51-15.