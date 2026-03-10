Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the coldest quote about his dagger against the Nuggets

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks on
Mar 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stunned the Denver Nuggets on Monday with a cold step-back 3-pointer in the clutch to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 129-126 win at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

His comment about his dagger might even be colder.

“I have answers to the test, but I’ve got to see the questions first,” Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters in the postgame press conference when asked whether he knew he was going to hit Denver with a step-back move to end the game, via Rylan Stiles of Locked on Thunder.

With seconds left in regulation and the score tied at 126-126, everyone inside the building knew who would take the final shot for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder got the ball to Gilgeous-Alexander, who was shadowed by Nuggets forward Spencer Jones. Despite Jones’ best efforts to stay in front of the former Kentucky Wildcats star, he was no match for Gilgeous-Alexander’s savviness.

Gilgeous-Alexander showed that his offense is simply on a different level, as he created just enough space between him and Jones with a step-back before pulling up for the triple.

That shot capped off Gilgeous-Alexander’s masterclass. He finished with 35 points on 14/21 shooting and 15 assists in 39 minutes of work.

Despite his heavy usage, he never turned the ball over all game long, as the Thunder improved their league-best record to 51-15.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App