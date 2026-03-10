Fans wanted Nuggets coach fired for head-scratching call in final seconds vs. Thunder

Denver Nuggets fans could not fathom one late-game decision head coach David Adelman made on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets and Thunder were tied at 126 with nine seconds left in the heavyweight Western Conference clash at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. Denver had clawed its way back from an 8-point deficit in the last two minutes and needed one stop to force overtime.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had no plans of playing an extra five minutes. The reigning MVP got the ball near the logo and went 1-on-1 against Nuggets big man Spencer Jones. With Jones on his heels, SGA got a clean look at a three-pointer to give the Thunder the lead and a 129-126 win.

SGA CALLS GAME.



STEPBACK 3 TO WIN A THRILLER VS. DENVER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/sIrFsI3Ft0 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2026

Several fans questioned why Jones was in the game in the first place. Many called it a fireable offense that Adelman had the big man on the floor during the game’s most critical defensive possession.

And lastly, why the hell was Spencer Jones on SGA for the last shot? That’s on Adelman. That’s bad coaching. That’s why he should be fired immediately. — Vinicius Abreu (@vcgabreu) March 10, 2026

Spencer jones on an island Adelman? Seriously ? — JR (@jaceerose05) March 10, 2026

On top of the Jones issue, others also wondered why Adelman didn’t have his players double Shai to get the ball out of his hands.

As mentioned previously, get Adelman TF out of Denver. These lineups are absolute trash. You're telling me with the game on the line, you have Spencer Jones guarding SGA?! — citizen (@Quincy04367231) March 10, 2026

Teams play Rockets and they try to guard KD so he doesn’t get the last shot!! David Adelman just allowed SGA to take the last shot! Sent Spencer Jones as well and didn’t even decide to double team him!



I know he looks like a clown but he actually is a clown!! — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) March 10, 2026

It’s understandable why fans were upset. The Thunder were missing secondary stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren due to injury. Everyone in the building knew Gilgeous-Alexander was going to get the ball as the first, second, and third option to take the final shot.

The game-winner was the cherry on top of a marvelous game from Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 15 assists. He also joined LeBron James as the only two players since the NBA-ABA merger to record 35+ points and 15+ assists without committing a single turnover.