Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explains postgame confrontation with Greece

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not happy with Greece at the end of Canada’s Olympic opener on Saturday, leading to a bit of a postgame confrontation.

Canada survived a strong challenge from Greece in Saturday’s game, ultimately winning 86-79 behind 21 points and seven assists from Gilgeous-Alexander. The Oklahoma City Thunder star also seems to have taken on a leadership role, as he confronted a Greece player at the end of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to take offense to Greece’s Giannoulis Larentzakis bumping Nickeil Alexander-Walker after the game ended. While the situation did not escalate, Gilgeous-Alexander was clearly furious and actually had to be held back by teammates.

🗣️ Nickeil Alexander-Walker is the cousin of NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. 🇨🇦 Canada 🏀 Germany 🇩🇪 Buddy bumped his kinfolk, Giannis had the perfect elbow but had no idea what was going on … 😂🤣 #TeamNorthAmerica #Olympics #Basketball #FamilyFirst pic.twitter.com/AQcDDZQ2RU — @MarcusBowersTV (@marcusbowerstv) July 27, 2024

Shai goes OFF on one of Giannis teammates and Giannis bumps him out of there 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/rdmvrhiOnQ — Heavenly Buckets on youtube (@HeavenlyBuckets) July 27, 2024

Gilgeous-Alexander was ultimately shoved away by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who did not seem entirely aware of what was going on.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander confirmed that he simply wanted to send Greece a message about the kind of play Larentzakis made.

Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on postgame exchange with Greece after opening win: “No. 5 bumped Nickeil [Alexander-Walker] after the whistle for no reason. I just wanted to let him know we don’t play that. It was hashed out. It was cool.” — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 27, 2024

This did not turn into a significant flashpoint, but it’s clear that Canada is taking matters seriously. They are among the favorites to medal, and they are not backing down from their inevitable clash with Team USA, either.