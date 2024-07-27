 Skip to main content
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explains postgame confrontation with Greece

July 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not happy with Greece at the end of Canada’s Olympic opener on Saturday, leading to a bit of a postgame confrontation.

Canada survived a strong challenge from Greece in Saturday’s game, ultimately winning 86-79 behind 21 points and seven assists from Gilgeous-Alexander. The Oklahoma City Thunder star also seems to have taken on a leadership role, as he confronted a Greece player at the end of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to take offense to Greece’s Giannoulis Larentzakis bumping Nickeil Alexander-Walker after the game ended. While the situation did not escalate, Gilgeous-Alexander was clearly furious and actually had to be held back by teammates.

Gilgeous-Alexander was ultimately shoved away by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who did not seem entirely aware of what was going on.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander confirmed that he simply wanted to send Greece a message about the kind of play Larentzakis made.

This did not turn into a significant flashpoint, but it’s clear that Canada is taking matters seriously. They are among the favorites to medal, and they are not backing down from their inevitable clash with Team USA, either.

