Shams Charania shares when he expects LeBron James to retire

LeBron James does not hide from the fact that his career is nearing its conclusion, but the Los Angeles Lakers star has yet to put an actual timeline on when he might retire. One prominent NBA reporter has at least somewhat of an idea.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Shams Charania of The Athletic shared how long he expects LeBron to continue playing. Charania said those close to James have made it seem like one or two more seasons is a likely timeframe.

“Most people I talk to around LeBron James, about LeBron James … one to two more years is definitely the expectation, that LeBron James is still going to play another year or two,” Charania said. “But, it’s obvious based on his comments that he’s at the end of the road. For players of LeBron James’ stature, it’s hard to come to grips with the reality of retirement.”

"One or two more years is the expectation for LeBron James.. Clearly he still loves the game and he still wants to win another ring" ~ @ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/rvwOwP1MPJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 2, 2024

LeBron proved in Sunday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets that he is still more than capable of playing at a high level. He led the Lakers with 40 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists and shot 13/17 from the field. After that game, James was asked how much longer he thinks he can continue his incredible run. He had a very honest three-word response.

James has said in the past that his goal is to play in the NBA with his son Bronny, who is a freshman at USC. The initial expectation was that Bronny would be one-and-done with the Trojans, but it is unclear if his plans have changed after he had a huge health scare last offseason.

One prominent draft analyst recently predicted that Bronny will stay in college for another season. That could definitely impact LeBron’s plans.