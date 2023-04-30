Shannon Sharpe leaves curious comment on LeBron James’ Instagram post

Shannon Sharpe is known for being a massive LeBron James stan. But he may have outdone himself with the comment he left on James’ latest post.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James took to Instagram on Saturday with a bit of shade for the Memphis Grizzlies. Having just eliminated Memphis from the playoffs on the night before, James made a reference to fighting (and defeating) a “Grizzly bear” in the forest.

James’ post led to an interesting reaction from the former NFL tight end (and now FS1 analyst) Sharpe. He left a comment saying that he wanted to pour honey on James … sort of.

“I’m pouring honey on you GOAT,” Sharpe wrote. “It’s illegal to kill a bear unless being attack[ed].”

someone come get Shannon Sharpe 😭 pic.twitter.com/XuqQuqVcsY — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 29, 2023

Sharpe was likely weaving some kind of convoluted metaphor here. Perhaps he meant that pouring honey on James would lead to more predators trying to attack James (like the Grizzlies did), thus allowing James to unleash his killer instinct. But the phrasing of that comment was … a little awkward to say the least.

We should probably cut Sharpe some slack here though. He has to be on Cloud Nine right now with his beloved Lakers ending the season of the Grizzlies, a team that Sharpe personally beefed with earlier in the year.