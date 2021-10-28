Shaq has awesome way of teaching his kids to work hard

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the wealthiest athletes to ever live. It probably goes without saying that his family will never have to worry about money, but that isn’t the mindset the Hall of Famer wants his kids carrying around.

Shaq spoke with “Earn Your Leisure” this week about the important of instilling work ethic in his kids. The 49-year-old said he tells them not to confuse his wealth with their own.

“My kids are older now. They’re kind of upset with me — not really upset, but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time, ‘We ain’t rich. I’m rich,'” O’Neal said. “You gotta have a bachelor’s or master’s (degree). If you want me to invest in one of your companies, you’re gonna have to present it, bring it to me, and I’ll let you know. I’m not giving you nothing.”

That’s a great message. Shaq probably knows his kids will never live a “normal” life. The former Los Angeles Lakers star made nearly $300 million on the court alone during his career, and the money continues to flow in. He has had countless endorsement deals and is one of the faces of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” which is an award-winning show.

Shaq’s kids have already done a number of things to impress us, so the big fella must be doing something right.