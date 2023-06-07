Shaq spotted out with infamous Brittany Renner

Shaq became a trending item on Twitter Wednesday, and it’s all thanks to a recent night out he spent with a friend.

TMZ Sports published a story on Wednesday in which they said that Shaquille O’Neal and Brittany Renner were out together at the Beverly Hills Hotel grabbing dinner.

Shaquille O'Neal, Brittany Renner Go To Dinner In Los Angeles https://t.co/krQaWxBDWP — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 7, 2023

TMZ Sports was adamant that despite the connection, the two are not dating.

Renner is a well known figure in the sports world. She has openly talked about dating athletes and what groupies are like. She has a child with Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, whom she met while he was in college.

You may recall that a year and a half ago, Deion Sanders brought in Renner to speak with his Jackson State football team. Sanders was going outside-the-box with the meeting, thinking that Renner could provide some valuable life lessons to the young men.

As far as Shaq and Renner go, TMZ Sports says they’ve been on good terms for a while and just wanted to reconnect. Shaq has been single for over a decade; his divorce with ex-wife Shaunie was finalized in 2011.