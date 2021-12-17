Shaq trying to get healthy after his weight spiked like crazy

Shaquille O’Neal is focusing on his health after his weight recently ballooned considerably.

In a feature this week for Men’s Health, the retired Basketball Hall of Famer revealed that his weight crept up to 415 pounds during the pandemic. For reference, his playing weight was 325 pounds.

The feature adds that O’Neal now trains four days a week for about an hour a day, doing 20 minutes of cardio and 40 minutes of strength work. O’Neal notes that he would like to slim down to 350 pounds and be fit enough to post a “thirst trap” to Instagram for his 50th birthday on March 6, 2022. The 15-time NBA All-Star also said his goal is to avoid having his stomach hang over his belt, what he calls the “OTBB” or “over-the-belt Barkley” in reference to Charles Barkley.

O’Neal struggled with staying in shape during his NBA career as well. It was a major point of contention between O’Neal and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. While O’Neal has been very active in his retirement with his TNT “Inside the NBA” analyst gig, his many different investments, and several other ventures, it sounds like he is really focused in on his physical health as he nears the big 5-0.

May 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NBA player and current TNT television personality Shaquille O’Neal prior to game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports