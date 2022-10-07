 Skip to main content
Shareef O’Neal lands highly-coveted piece of sports memorabilia

October 7, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Shareef O'Neal in basketball uniform

Jul 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Shareef O’Neal (45) reacts after a play during an NBA Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Shareef O’Neal is now the proud owner of what may be the hottest item in the basketball world right now.

O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, participated this week in an exhibition showcase against French team Metropolitans 92, headlined by top 2023 draft prospect Victor Wembanyama. O’Neal plays for the G League Ignite, a team that features another elite 2023 prospect in Scoot Henderson.

After the showcase, O’Neal secured a jersey swap from the man of the hour — not Henderson, not Wembanyama, but Steeve Ho You Fat.


Ho You Fat, the 34-year-old power forward for Metropolitans 92, became an overnight viral sensation thanks to the showcase. Fans could not get enough of Ho You Fat’s hilarious (and 100 percent real) last name, which led to a bunch of priceless jokes on social media.

O’Neal revealed to reporters afterwards that he simply asked Ho You Fat to exchange jerseys and that Ho You Fat obliged. O’Neal also joked that he would be selling the jersey on eBay for a starting price of $3 billion.

The jersey swap was probably worth it for Ho You Fat too now that he has an authentic (and fairly rare) O’Neal jersey. But just like his famous father, O’Neal is turning out to be a very savvy and opportunistic businessman.

