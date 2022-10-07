Shareef O’Neal lands highly-coveted piece of sports memorabilia

Shareef O’Neal is now the proud owner of what may be the hottest item in the basketball world right now.

O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, participated this week in an exhibition showcase against French team Metropolitans 92, headlined by top 2023 draft prospect Victor Wembanyama. O’Neal plays for the G League Ignite, a team that features another elite 2023 prospect in Scoot Henderson.

After the showcase, O’Neal secured a jersey swap from the man of the hour — not Henderson, not Wembanyama, but Steeve Ho You Fat.



Ho You Fat, the 34-year-old power forward for Metropolitans 92, became an overnight viral sensation thanks to the showcase. Fans could not get enough of Ho You Fat’s hilarious (and 100 percent real) last name, which led to a bunch of priceless jokes on social media.

O’Neal revealed to reporters afterwards that he simply asked Ho You Fat to exchange jerseys and that Ho You Fat obliged. O’Neal also joked that he would be selling the jersey on eBay for a starting price of $3 billion.

Shareef O'Neal on the jersey swap he did with Steeve Ho You Fat: "I just asked and he gave it to me. I got the 1 of 1 that everybody's looking for." (via @krystenpeek)pic.twitter.com/fJSPzlTBZY — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 6, 2022

“Three billion on eBay.” – Shareef O’Neal pic.twitter.com/D05Ef43j5G — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) October 6, 2022

The jersey swap was probably worth it for Ho You Fat too now that he has an authentic (and fairly rare) O’Neal jersey. But just like his famous father, O’Neal is turning out to be a very savvy and opportunistic businessman.