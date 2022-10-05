 Skip to main content
Basketball player goes viral for his wild last name

October 4, 2022
by Larry Brown

Steeve Ho You Fat last name

One basketball player drew widespread attention among hoops fans on Tuesday night due to his name.

ESPN2 aired a game between the G League Ignite and Metropolitans 92, which is a team that plays in France’s highest-tier league. The game was billed as a showcase between Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama, who are among the top prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft.

But it was another player who stole the show on social media.

The Metropolitans have a player named Steeve Ho You Fat. That’s not some sort of And1 Mixtape Tour nickname either. That’s his real name.

Ho You Fat is a 34-year-old forward from Cayenne, French Guiana. He is in his second season with the Metros and averaging 2.7 points per game this season.

Once American fans got a hold of his name, it was all over.

What do you think Ho You Fat’s sister is named?

