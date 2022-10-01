Shaq interested in joining ownership bid for 1 NBA team

Shaquille O’Neal never turns down a good investment opportunity, and there may be a new one that is piquing his interest.

The retired NBA icon O’Neal said this week an interview with TMZ that he was recently eyeing the opportunity to join the bidding for the Phoenix Suns. But O’Neal pumped the brakes a bit once he heard that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was named as a potential buyer for the team. Now instead, O’Neal would like to join Bezos’ group if given the chance.

“Nobody on this planet can compete with Big Man J.B.,” said O’Neal. “I’m not gonna be in there tryna go up against Big Man J.B.

“[But] if he wants me for it, I would gladly like to talk to him,” O’Neal added.

O’Neal, whose net worth TMZ estimates to be roughly $400 million, played for the Suns for two total seasons from 2008 to 2009. He was previously a minority owner for the Sacramento Kings and recently hinted at interest in buying another one of his former NBA teams.

Now-disgraced Suns owner Robert Sarver, who purchased the team in 2004, has begun the process of putting them up for sale. Bezos was among several wealthy figures listed as initial candidates to buy the Suns.