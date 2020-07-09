Showtime not cutting ties with Stephen Jackson following defense of DeSean Jackson

Stephen Jackson has been criticized for defending DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic Instagram posts, but the former NBA star does not appear to be in danger of losing his job over the stance.

Stephen Jackson hosts a digital show on Showtime with fellow former NBA player Matt Barnes called “All the Smoke.” The network released a brief statement this week distancing itself from Stephen’s defense of DeSean, but Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Showtime is not planning to cut ties with Stephen.

“We are aware of Stephen Jackson’s recent statements,” a Showtime spokesperson said. “Regardless of his intentions, Stephen’s comments were hurtful and inconsistent with the values espoused by this network.”

There has been no word yet on whether or not “All the Smoke” will return for a second season.

DeSean shared some anti-Semitic messages on Instagram that he has since apologized for multiple times, and Stephen said he does not feel DeSean should have apologized. Stephen justified his reasoning by saying NFL owners are racist and that there is a double standard when black people criticize white people versus the other way around.