Photo of Zach Edey being interviewed by Tracy Wolfson gets meme treatment

April 6, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Zach Edey being interviewed by Tracy Wolfson

Zach Edey enjoys a little bit of a height advantage over the reporter who was interviewing him after Saturday’s game.

The two-time National Player of the Year Edey continued his dominant March Madness run in Purdue’s Final Four showdown against NC State. Edey helped lead the Boilermakers to a convincing 63-50 victory, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks.

After the final whistle, Edey was interviewed by Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports. The 7-foot-4 Edey beyond towered over Wolfson during the interview, leading to a wild visual.

Take a look at the video.

Social media reacted with their very best jokes in response to the meeting between titans (or at least one titan). Here were some of the funniest ones.

Credit to Wolfson though because she came prepared for her interview after the next Final Four game. Following UConn’s win over Alabama, Wolfson came out for her interview with Huskies center Donovan Clingan … armed with a step ladder.

With the Edey interview though, Wolfson, who is listed online at 5-foot-2, will just have to settle for becoming a meme. At least it was a win for her in that Edey did not curse like he did during his last postgame interview.

