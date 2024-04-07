Photo of Zach Edey being interviewed by Tracy Wolfson gets meme treatment

Zach Edey enjoys a little bit of a height advantage over the reporter who was interviewing him after Saturday’s game.

The two-time National Player of the Year Edey continued his dominant March Madness run in Purdue’s Final Four showdown against NC State. Edey helped lead the Boilermakers to a convincing 63-50 victory, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks.

After the final whistle, Edey was interviewed by Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports. The 7-foot-4 Edey beyond towered over Wolfson during the interview, leading to a wild visual.

Take a look at the video.

"Tracy, we just ordered you a ladder." – Ian Eagle after Tracy Wolfson interviews Purdue star Zach Edey 🏀🎙️🪜😂 #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/zEfGAraJWI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2024

Social media reacted with their very best jokes in response to the meeting between titans (or at least one titan). Here were some of the funniest ones.

Bro you can only see her forehead 😭 pic.twitter.com/cCyaP30W1u — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 7, 2024

Tracy Wolfson is trying her best pic.twitter.com/k9DPzz20Vz — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) April 7, 2024

Tracy Wolfson interviewing Zach Edey pic.twitter.com/mOvPtFCGqs — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) April 7, 2024

Credit to Wolfson though because she came prepared for her interview after the next Final Four game. Following UConn’s win over Alabama, Wolfson came out for her interview with Huskies center Donovan Clingan … armed with a step ladder.

Tracy Wolfson stood on a ladder to talk with Donovan Clingan postgame 🤣#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/5lQBLG9bkE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2024

With the Edey interview though, Wolfson, who is listed online at 5-foot-2, will just have to settle for becoming a meme. At least it was a win for her in that Edey did not curse like he did during his last postgame interview.