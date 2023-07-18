Joel Embiid claims he was trolling after comments left Sixers fans worried

The Philadelphia 76ers already have their hands full with all the James Harden uncertainty this offseason. The recent Joel Embiid buzz hasn’t made things easier for the franchise’s faithful supporters.

Embiid made an appearance at the first UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival held in Hollywood last Thursday. During an interview with Maverick Carter, the reigning MVP was asked about his goals for the future.

Embiid’s answer was unsurprisingly about winning a title. However, some Sixers fans were taken aback by the big man implying that the venue where he wants to win the hypothetical title wasn’t firmly in Philly.

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s gonna be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else,” Embiid said. “I just want to have a chance to accomplish that and see what it feels like to win that first one and then think about the next one.

Was not expecting Joel Embiid to say “or anywhere else” when talking about championships… He’s close to his breaking point here in Philly. pic.twitter.com/0MqXX1rnrT — AJ Torres (@ajtorres1230) July 17, 2023

However, when one fan called Embiid out on Twitter for including “or anywhere else” in his championship comment, the All-Star center indirectly claimed that he was just trolling.

“Buddy Check [sic] my middle name,” Embiid said to the fan.

Buddy Check my middle name https://t.co/m9CtdaK4Kg — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 17, 2023

The Sixers star is referring to the fact that his name is listed as “Joel ‘Troel’ Embiid” on Twitter. He’s been known to crack jokes online over the years as one of the more outspoken NBA social media personalities over his career.

However, it’s clearly hard for Sixers fans to see the humor in Embiid’s supposed gag. Sportsbooks are already speculating about Embiid’s next destination if he eventually does ask out of Philly.

Embiid still appears fully committed to the Sixers ahead of the 2023-24 season. But beyond that is anyone’s guess.