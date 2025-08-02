Sophie Cunningham makes plea to WNBA fans amid disturbing trend

WNBA fans seem to have started a trend of throwing sex toys onto the court during games, and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham wants it to stop.

During the third quarter of Friday’s game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., play was briefly halted after a neon-green sex toy was thrown onto the court and landed near the baseline. Believe it or not, the sight was a familiar one.

When the Valkyries played the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center in College Park, Ga., on Tuesday, an almost identical incident briefly halted play in the fourth quarter (video here).

On Friday night, Cunningham took to social media to tell fans to knock it off.

“Stop throwing dildos on the court … you’re going to hurt one of us,” Cunningham wrote on X.

That may sound ridiculous, but Cunningham was probably being serious. A player could easily suffer some sort of injury if they were to slip on an object that was thrown onto the court — even an object that elicits a few laughs.

One of Cunningham’s teammates had a funny exchange with Angel Reese over the dildo-throwing antics, so some players are having a good time with it.