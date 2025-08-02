Angel Reese cracks joke after sex toy delays WNBA game again

Angel Reese is having some fun after lightning struck in the same place twice for the WNBA this week.

Friday’s game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky was delayed after a fan once again threw a neon-green sex toy onto the court in the middle of play. During the third quarter at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., the Sky had a transition opportunity halted after the toy made its way onto the court and landed by the baseline under the basket. A referee then kicked the toy away, and a crew member picked it up with a towel.

Here is the video.

twice in a week i crazy and both times valkyries playing pic.twitter.com/R1m4wu0OHa — eleanor | euros x2 (@e__gsa) August 2, 2025

It was the second such instance this week of a neon-green dildo being thrown onto the court during a Valkyries game. While the Valkyries were playing the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center in College Park, Ga. on Tuesday, an almost identical incident briefly halted play in the fourth quarter (video here).

After Friday’s game between the Valkyries and the Sky (which Golden State won 73-66), the Chicago star Reese (who was on the court at the time) cracked a joke over social media about the latest sex toy incident.

“hey @SydJColson, why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas,” Reese wrote on her X page. “it’s getting weird.”

hey @SydJColson, why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas…. it’s getting weird. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 2, 2025

Reese was referring to Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson. After Tuesday’s initial dildo incident, Colson jokingly claimed responsibility for it online. Colson has since turned it into a meme, even referring to the sex toy as her “mean green.”

Sorry I did NOT mean to throw that so far y’all — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) July 30, 2025

It sure looks like an unfortunate tradition has begun at Valkyries games (and possibly even at WNBA games in general). Now the tradition of Buffalo Bills fans throwing dildos during games finally has a new one to rival it.