WNBA game gets delayed after fan throws sex toy onto court

Tuesday’s game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries got a little bit wacky.

The meeting between the two WNBA teams at Gateway Center in College Park, Ga. was briefly delayed for a very unusual reason. During the final minute of the fourth quarter, officials stopped play because an object had come flying onto the court, seemingly having been thrown by a fan sitting in an upper level of the arena.

Play continued for about 10 seconds before the ball went out of bounds. The referees then paused the game to deal with the object (which bounced off the free throw line area before coming to rest by one of the benches).

During the stoppage, the television broadcast briefly showed a close-up of the object before quickly cutting away. It turns out that the object was a neon green sex toy.

Here is the full video.

A fan threw a dildo on the court during a WNBA game pic.twitter.com/f6riSUeOZX — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) July 30, 2025

Here is the clip where you can see the close-up.

What on earth is happening at the Valkyries-Dream game…



pic.twitter.com/ADpCuaUzMC — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 30, 2025

Apparently unfazed by the unidentified fan’s … colorful statement, the Valkyries went on to win the game on the road against the Dream by a 77-75 final score. The game was tied at the time of the bizarre incident, but Golden State’s Cecilia Zandalasini hit a go-ahead jumper with 3.9 seconds left to secure the victory for the Valkyries.

Of course, dildos have made their way into professional sporting events in the past. But usually they are being thrown by Buffalo Bills fans instead of by WNBA fans.