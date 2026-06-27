Sophie Cunningham explains her famous pointing meme

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham explained what she was trying to do in the meme that quickly took over the internet this week.

Cunningham became a viral sensation over a video of her pointing threateningly at Phoenix Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner after an altercation on Monday (video here). On the latest edition of her “Show Me Something” podcast, Cunningham revealed she was trying to talk to the referee and ask why Bonner had not received a technical foul, but once she realized Bonner was annoyed by the gesture, she doubled down.

“I was just kind of pointing, and she was just like, ‘Don’t you point at me.’ And I was like, oh, shouldn’t have said that. I didn’t say a word,” Cunningham said. “So stupid. That is the stupidest thing I have ever done. I think it’s dumb. But it was pissing her off and I couldn’t help myself. She was losing her s–t and all I was doing was literally pointing.”

Sophie on her viral pointing meme:



She asked why only CC got a tech and not DB… who didn’t like being pointed. Sophie said “oh you shouldn’t have said that” & continued to silently point at her.



“I think it’s dumb. But it was pissing her off, and I couldn’t help myself”

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PqrhKZ2tsX — allison (@_girltalk) June 27, 2026

The Cunningham memes have become fairly ubiquitous on social media thanks to the combination of the gesture and her facial expression while doing it. Not bad for something she was just trying to do to get under an opponent’s skin.

Cunningham has fully embraced her role as an agitator. The added attention that has come with it may not have been the goal, but she’s at least having fun with it.