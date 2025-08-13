Sophie Cunningham trolls Jacy Sheldon at autograph signing

Sophie Cunningham is more than happy to give the people what they want.

The Indiana Fever guard Cunningham went viral this week over her recent troll job on Washington Mystics counterpart Jacy Sheldon. Cunningham was doing an autograph signing along with teammate Lexie Hull when a fan asked Cunningham to sign an unusual item for him — a rookie card of Sheldon.

After having a good laugh about it, Cunningham obliged and proceeded to write, “PROPERTY OF:” along with her own signature on the front of the Sheldon card.

Fanatics Collect shared photos and video of the great moment.

In fairness to Cunningham, the troll job on Sheldon was entirely initiated by the fan. But nevertheless, Cunningham was happy to play along.

Cunningham and Sheldon have some obvious history. When Sheldon was still a member of the Connecticut Sun in June (Sheldon was traded to the Mystics for Aaliyah Edwards earlier this month), she hit Fever star Caitlin Clark with a flagrant foul during a game. As a result, Cunningham retalitated later on in the same game with a flagrant foul of her own on Sheldon.

The 28-year-old Cunningham saw a surge in her popularity as a result of the incident as her jersey sales blew up and she was even able to land a fantastic endorsement deal out of it. Thus, it makes sense that Cunningham would be happy to give a nod to the incident that triggered her newfound stardom in the first place.