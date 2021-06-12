Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie reportedly targeting NBA Finals return

The Brooklyn Nets are plenty scary enough as it is, but they may get some extra help if they can make it to the NBA Finals.

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Dinwiddie is aiming to return from a torn ACL in the NBA Finals if the Nets make it there. The guard has been doing on-court work with trainer Olin Simplis, and still plans to return “sooner than later.”

“He’s going to be in Brooklyn to support his team,” a source told Winfield. “He definitely is.”

If Dinwiddie actually did return for the Finals, that would mark roughly six months since he tore his ACL on Dec. 27. That would be a remarkably quick recovery. There is certainly no guarantee that he hits his target, and even if he does, it’s fair to wonder whether he’d be effective.

On the other hand, Dinwiddie has been aiming for this target for quite some time. His return would add even more backcourt depth to a loaded Nets team.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0