Spurs eyeing trade for another notable French player?

Victor Wembanyama might not be the only French player on the San Antonio Spurs roster next season.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported recently that the Spurs are one of the teams interested in trading for New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier. Begley notes that Fournier is of French descent (like San Antonio’s rookie star Wembanyama) and even shares an agent with Wembanyama (Bouna Ndiaye of Paris-based Comsport).

Fournier, 30, is still under contract for $18.9 million next season (with a team option for 2024-25). But he fell completely out of the Knicks rotation last year and has grown very unhappy with the team, making it likely that Fournier has played his last game in New York.

The Spurs have had a rich history of French players on their roster. Even before Wembanyama arrived, Tony Parker, Boris Diaw, and Nando de Colo were among the other noteworthy French Spurs. Some of those guys have already been rolling out the welcome mat for Wembanyama. Having another one in Fournier (a guy capable of putting up 20 points on any given night) as his teammate next season would be a dream come true for the seven-footer.