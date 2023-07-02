Victor Wembanyama is already watching games with Spurs legend

Victor Wembanyama continues to waste little time digging in deep with San Antonio Spurs legends.

Jeremy Medjana, one of Wembanyama’s agents, shared a photo on social media of Wembanyama and Tony Parker watching a game while eating lunch. The pair were taking in France’s under-19 game against Spain.

It was only a matter of time before Wembanyama and Parker got together. Parker was a star for both France and the Spurs and is regarded as the best player in the country’s history. Wembanyama may someday take that title from him, but for now, the Spurs rookie is learning as much as possible from the legendary guard.

Wembanyama has strongly embraced the Spurs’ rich history since the team drafted him first overall last week. One can assume that Parker will be giving him plenty of advice in the weeks and months to come as the rookie adjusts to the NBA.