Some Spurs fans complained about 1 issue during summer league

Some San Antonio Spurs fans were left upset after the team’s recent NBA Summer League defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

What drew the fans’ ire had nothing to do with Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs rookie gave fans a lot more to cheer about in his second showing at summer league, virtually erasing concerns following his mediocre debut.

However, some Spurs fans weren’t too happy with Wembanyama’s teammates. Tweets began popping up about how little interest the non-Wemby players showed toward helping out San Antonio’s new franchise player.

Several memes clowned San Antonio’s ball-handlers for over-dribbling rather than setting up Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama's teammates the moment Wemby passes them the ball:pic.twitter.com/CbRUiLnZtO — Angelo 🧱 (@AGLR_23) July 10, 2023

Everybody: “Pass Victor Wembanyama the ball”

Wemby’s teammates: pic.twitter.com/xJNTYHITxs — Not Magic Johnson (@MagicsBurner) July 10, 2023

The Frenchman tallied 27 points on just 14 shot attempts and flashed first-option potential on offense immediately after his rough shooting night on Friday. Wemby probably could have scored a lot more if he got more touches, which is a sentiment that was vocalized by Spurs fans on Twitter.

WEMBY'S TEAMMATES HOG THE BALL, HE HAS 27 ON 14 SHOTS. pic.twitter.com/VsSatfwlIE — Keafe 👑 (@keafelol) July 10, 2023

Wemby made sure to get that shot off because his teammates made damn sure he didn’t get it the last two possessions lmaooo — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) July 10, 2023

There’s really not a ton working in conjunction with Wemby’s strengths on this Spurs SL roster. He’s gonna need to rely less on his teammates to set him up and instead assert himself if he wants to get going. — AlexHoops (@AlexHoops_) July 10, 2023

It wasn’t just the lack of touches for Wembanyama that fans were upset about either. When the big man did have the ball, some felt like his teammates could have done a better job of playing off of him, whether that’s through proper spacing or making shots off kick-outs. Wembanyama finished with 0 assists on the night.

His teammates need to have better self awareness in regards to spacing when Wemby has the ball. There’s at least one teammate always in his lap making it easy for a double team to be effective. I just want to see 5 out with Wemby going ISO in the middle of the floor one time… — Eric Salinas (@EricSal_7) July 10, 2023

Wemby would have 10 assists if his teammates could hit a shot. — Nic (@NicYarbro) July 10, 2023

It’s hard to blame players for trying to shine at summer league. Many of them are playing for a new contract or a larger role in the rotation next season. It’s clear, however, that Spurs fans just want to see Wemby cook.