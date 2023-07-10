 Skip to main content
Some Spurs fans complained about 1 issue during summer league

July 9, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Victor Wembanyama smiling

Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama walks onto the court at a press conference at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Some San Antonio Spurs fans were left upset after the team’s recent NBA Summer League defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

What drew the fans’ ire had nothing to do with Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs rookie gave fans a lot more to cheer about in his second showing at summer league, virtually erasing concerns following his mediocre debut.

However, some Spurs fans weren’t too happy with Wembanyama’s teammates. Tweets began popping up about how little interest the non-Wemby players showed toward helping out San Antonio’s new franchise player.

Several memes clowned San Antonio’s ball-handlers for over-dribbling rather than setting up Wembanyama.

The Frenchman tallied 27 points on just 14 shot attempts and flashed first-option potential on offense immediately after his rough shooting night on Friday. Wemby probably could have scored a lot more if he got more touches, which is a sentiment that was vocalized by Spurs fans on Twitter.

It wasn’t just the lack of touches for Wembanyama that fans were upset about either. When the big man did have the ball, some felt like his teammates could have done a better job of playing off of him, whether that’s through proper spacing or making shots off kick-outs. Wembanyama finished with 0 assists on the night.

It’s hard to blame players for trying to shine at summer league. Many of them are playing for a new contract or a larger role in the rotation next season. It’s clear, however, that Spurs fans just want to see Wemby cook.

