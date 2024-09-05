Spurs veteran giving up his jersey number to Chris Paul

One San Antonio Spurs player is showing respect to The Point God.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson revealed in a post to Instagram on Wednesday that he will be switching to the No. 0 jersey next season. Johnson had previously worn No. 3 for San Antonio.

Spurs writer Ty Jager adds that Johnson is giving up the No. 3 so that 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who signed with San Antonio this offseason, can have it.

Paul, 39, is now on his seventh different NBA team since entering the league in 2005 but has never worn a jersey number other than the No. 3 (hence, his famous nickname “CP3”). As for Johnson, 24, he was a Spurs draft pick who is now entering his sixth career season with the team. Johnson had won the No. 3 all throughout that span, even dating back to his days in college at Kentucky. But in an apparent show of goodwill, Johnson is letting the newcomer Paul have the number.

Johnson and Paul will both be trying to elevate the Spurs in supporting roles next season behind franchise player Victor Wembanyama. There won’t be any jersey number drama here like there recently was with another NBA team.