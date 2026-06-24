Spurs GM clears air on De’Aaron Fox’s place on the team

The San Antonio Spurs do not sound ready to move on from De’Aaron Fox anytime soon.

The big question surrounding the Spurs heading into the offseason was what the team planned to do with Fox. Given Fox’s disastrous NBA Finals performance and Dylan Harper ’s postseason leap, many assumed the former All-Star would be on the trading block.

Reports emerged last week that San Antonio was remaining committed to Fox despite his playoff shortcomings. Spurs GM Brian Wright confirmed this as he spoke to reporters after the first round of the 2026 NBA draft.

According to the San Antonio Express-News’ Tom Osborn, Wright stated that the team has “ultimate faith in De’Aaron and who he is as a player, what he’s been for us, and what he means to this team, and there’s no wavering in that at all.”

Even more questions arise should Fox remain on the Spurs’ roster come the start of next season. Would Fox remain the starter over Harper despite getting outplayed by the 20-year-old on the NBA’s biggest stage? Would Harper be okay with such a scenario when he had already been frustrated by his role last season?

Wright’s comments could be seen as calculated, as the Spurs potentially hope to build back some of Fox’s value before putting him on the trading block. With Fox’s 4-year, $219 million contract kicking in next season, benching him may tank his value completely.

But with San Antonio’s backcourt of the future already in place in Harper and Stephon Castle , what the Spurs do with Fox this season is worth keeping an eye on.