Spurs had nice gesture for Dejounte Murray

July 2, 2022
by Dan Benton
In a multi-player and pick trade on Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs sent Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. The move signaled the start of a comprehensive rebuild for the Spurs, and that’s precisely why they dealt their 2016 first-round pick.

Rather than saddle Murray will years of losing, San Antonio opted to save his career and send him somewhere there’s a chance to win.

“They didn’t want to see me waste years rebuilding and stuff,” Murray said, via Sports Illustrated. “They want to see me win and the best for Dejounte, and I thank them for that a lot. That’s what makes our relationship special and family forever.”

Those are sentiments Murray also expressed in an emotional tweet saying goodbye to San Antonio.

Over five seasons, Murray started 249 games for the Spurs. This past season, he put up several career-best numbers including points per game (21.1) and steals (2.0) en route to being named an NBA All-Star for the first time.

