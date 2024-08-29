Spurs player crashes his Porsche

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan did not have the best weekend.

Sochan was involved in a single-car crash while driving on the freeway in San Antonio on Saturday. He was driving his 2019 bright green Porsche 911 and going on the ramp that connects I-10 to Loop 1604. Sochan lost control and crashed into the left side guard.

Though the passenger’s side of the vehicle appeared to be fine, the driver’s side was damaged, as was the front bumper.

A crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation indicated that Sochan may have been speeding at the time of his crash.

Sochan was not believed to have sustained any serious injuries in the crash.

The 21-year-old was a first-round pick by San Antonio in 2022. He has averaged 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game during his NBA career, which has spanned two seasons.