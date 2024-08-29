 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 29, 2024

Spurs player crashes his Porsche

August 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Jeremy Sochan in a draft suit

Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jeremy Sochan (Baylor) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number nine overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan did not have the best weekend.

Sochan was involved in a single-car crash while driving on the freeway in San Antonio on Saturday. He was driving his 2019 bright green Porsche 911 and going on the ramp that connects I-10 to Loop 1604. Sochan lost control and crashed into the left side guard.

Though the passenger’s side of the vehicle appeared to be fine, the driver’s side was damaged, as was the front bumper.

A crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation indicated that Sochan may have been speeding at the time of his crash.

Sochan was not believed to have sustained any serious injuries in the crash.

The 21-year-old was a first-round pick by San Antonio in 2022. He has averaged 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game during his NBA career, which has spanned two seasons.

Article Tags

Jeremy Sochan
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus