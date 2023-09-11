Spurs reportedly have interesting positional plan for Victor Wembanyama

It appears that Victor Wembanyama is about to become the world’s largest 4 man.

Shams Charania of The Athletic said in a recent report that the San Antonio Spurs are expected to play Wembanyama at the power forward position to start off his rookie season. Charania adds that Spurs big man Zach Collins, who stands 6-foot-11, will be the anticipated starter at center alongside the prized rookie Wembanyama.

Fans might be surprised at that plan for Wembanyama, a generational big man who stands 7-foot-4, physically towering over his opponents. But that may be the correct move for the Spurs in managing the 19-year-old’s body, which he is still growing into. Center is a more demanding position to play, and Wembanyama, who is listed right now at 210 pounds, just might not be ready for it at the NBA level yet.

We know Wembanyama can succeed at the power forward spot too since he scores very well on the perimeter and can shuffle his feet on the other end and defend in space (versatility that is part of why he is so highly touted). This is also the latest indication from San Antonio that they may be very conservative with Wembanyama to start.