Spurs bringing in son of former NBA All-Star

After signing veteran point guard Chris Paul this offseason, the San Antonio Spurs are now bringing in the son of an old Paul contemporary.

On Monday, the Spurs revealed their roster for NBA Summer League later this month. Perhaps the most notable name on the roster is Jameer Nelson Jr, the son of former NBA All-Star point guard Jameer Nelson.

Spurs announce their summer league roster and coaching staff. No Juan Nunez who is playing with Spanish national team. But there is Jameer Nelson Jr. on there to make everyone feel old. pic.twitter.com/DkiYQPSfje — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) July 1, 2024

The elder Nelson, now 42, played in the NBA from 2004-18 and made an All-Star team with the Orlando Magic in 2009. While he never played for the Spurs, Nelson did once play elsewhere in the state for the Dallas Mavericks. These days, Nelson is now an executive for an Eastern Conference team.

As for Nelson Jr, he is a 6-foot-2 guard who averaged 11.2 points and 3.3 assists per game last season for TCU. Though he went undrafted this year, Nelson Jr. has already proven to be a walking highlight reel and will now get an opportunity with the Spurs at Summer League.