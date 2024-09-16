Breakout star of 2020 bubble could get another shot in NBA?

Some four years after lighting the Orlando bubble on fire, one NBA veteran may be getting another opportunity.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Monday that the Sacramento Kings are bringing in forward TJ Warren for a workout. Warren remains a free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 31-year-old Warren will forever be known for his 2020 explosion in the bubble with the Indiana Pacers. Seemingly out of nowhere, Warren erupted in Orlando for four different outings of 30 points or more (including a 53-piece against the Philadelphia 76ers in his very first bubble game). Though the Pacers would end up getting swept out of the bubble in the first round by the Miami Heat, Warren’s Super Saiyan mode in Orlando remains the stuff of legend.

Admittedly, Warren isn’t that guy any more after a stress fracture in his foot that cost him the entire 2021-22 season and his subsequent transition into a full-on role player since then (6.7 points per game over his last two seasons combined). But Warren can still score off the dribble (primarily from the midrange) and open up a defense with well-timed cuts, so there may be some value left there.

As for the Kings, they clearly want to add more depth at forward behind Keegan Murray and the newly-acquired DeMar DeRozan. Last week, they were revealed to be working out another noteworthy combo forward as well.