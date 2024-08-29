Steph Curry makes major decision regarding future with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have already made some significant roster changes this offseason, but they clearly still view Stephen Curry as an integral part of their future.

Curry on Thursday agreed to a 1-year, $62.6 million extension with the Warriors. His agent shared the news with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The new deal ties Curry to the Warriors through the 2026-27 season. Curry turned 36 in March, so there is no guarantee that he will play beyond that.

Curry is entering his 16th NBA season. He averaged 26.4 points per game in 2023-24 and continued to play at an elite level. Curry also reminded fans of the impact he can have with his clutch performances at the Paris Olympics, where he won his first gold medal with Team USA.

Though the Warriors lost Klay Thompson in free agency this offseason, they insist they remain committed to contending for championships. Curry recently shared some interesting thoughts on whether he would stick with the Warriors through a rebuild, but his new deal is a good indication that he is not concerned about that just yet.