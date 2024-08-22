Steph Curry makes interesting change to his Instagram profile

Stephen Curry added an Olympic gold medal to his Hall of Fame-worthy resume this summer, and the Golden State Warriors star is clearly proud of the accomplishment.

Fans who follow Curry on social media noticed recently that the two-time NBA MVP has made an interesting change to his Instagram profile. In his bio, Curry removed the words “Guard for the @Warriors” and replaced them with “Olympic Gold Medalist.”

In his updated bio, Steph Curry switched the phrase "Guard for the @Warriors" to "Olympic Gold Medalist." (h/t @GameOnSteph_ ) pic.twitter.com/LNGV7qPFyV — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 21, 2024

In an era where all social media profile changes are micro-analyzed, there was plenty of speculation that Curry is unhappy with the Warriors. Many people even made the massive leap that Curry wants to team up with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lord have mercy.. he’s gonna team up with LeBron isn’t he. — 30roblemz (@30problemz) August 21, 2024

He’s going to the Lakers to team up with Bron and AD — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) August 21, 2024

It’s time for him to add @Lakers to his bio — Franklin (@franklinisbored) August 21, 2024

Those who did not overreact to the change understand that an Instagram bio can only be 150 characters. Our guess is Curry probably did not want to remove any of the other stuff, so he figured he’d replace the Warriors portion while he is still riding high from winning a gold medal in Paris.

Curry was a star for Team USA at the Olympics, and he even made a notable business move recently to cash in on the success. None of that means there are any issues between him and the Warriors.