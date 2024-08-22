 Skip to main content
Steph Curry makes interesting change to his Instagram profile

August 22, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Steph Curry in his Warriors uniform

Mar 5, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry added an Olympic gold medal to his Hall of Fame-worthy resume this summer, and the Golden State Warriors star is clearly proud of the accomplishment.

Fans who follow Curry on social media noticed recently that the two-time NBA MVP has made an interesting change to his Instagram profile. In his bio, Curry removed the words “Guard for the @Warriors” and replaced them with “Olympic Gold Medalist.”

In an era where all social media profile changes are micro-analyzed, there was plenty of speculation that Curry is unhappy with the Warriors. Many people even made the massive leap that Curry wants to team up with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Those who did not overreact to the change understand that an Instagram bio can only be 150 characters. Our guess is Curry probably did not want to remove any of the other stuff, so he figured he’d replace the Warriors portion while he is still riding high from winning a gold medal in Paris.

Curry was a star for Team USA at the Olympics, and he even made a notable business move recently to cash in on the success. None of that means there are any issues between him and the Warriors.

