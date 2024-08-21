Steph Curry pulls notable business move to cash in on Olympic success

Steph Curry is striking while the iron is hot.

Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben reported this week that the Golden State Warriors star Curry has filed trademark applications in both the United States and the European Union for the phrase “NUIT NUIT.” Gerben adds that Curry made the filings in the last several days after Fanatics released a shirt with Curry’s picture on it and the “NUIT NUIT” phrase underneath.

“Night Night” is Curry’s signature celebration after hitting dagger shots. He puts both hands on the side of his head to simulate a pillow (indicating that he is saying “good night” to the opponent). Curry notably did the celebration after his unreal late-game takeover at the Paris Olympics in the gold medal game against France. In French, “Night Night” translates to (you guessed it) “Nuit Nuit.”

The former NBA MVP Curry had already been doing the “Night Night” celebration for years. But now that it taken on a new meaning after the Paris Olympics, Curry is making sure to protect both the phrase and its offshoots.