 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 21, 2021

Steph Curry has blunt answer when asked if he deserves NBA MVP

April 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Steph Curry

Steph Curry gave a blunt response when asked if he deserves the NBA MVP award.

Curry has been on fire lately and is averaging nearly 40 points per game this month. The hot streak has him in the mix for NBA MVP talk.

Curry was a guest on Rex Chapman’s show and asked if he deserved the award this season. The Golden State Warriors guard said he should be, but he doubts that he will get it.

“I gotta be,” Curry said. “I gotta be.”

“I probably won’t get it, but whatever,” Curry shrugged.

The 33-year-old guard has won two MVP awards in the past, so his chances of winning it should not be discounted. He’s leading the league in scoring. But what could hold him back is the Warriors’ 29-29 record. Voters often prefer to reward players on winning teams, and there are some stars whose teams are enjoying much more success than the Warriors. Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are likely higher up on the list for the award than Curry.

Don’t dismiss Curry’s chances of winning; the voters have shown in the past how much they like him.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus