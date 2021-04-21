Steph Curry has blunt answer when asked if he deserves NBA MVP

Curry has been on fire lately and is averaging nearly 40 points per game this month. The hot streak has him in the mix for NBA MVP talk.

Curry was a guest on Rex Chapman’s show and asked if he deserved the award this season. The Golden State Warriors guard said he should be, but he doubts that he will get it.

On "The Rex Chapman Show," @RexChapman asked @StephenCurry30 if he's this year's MVP. "I gotta be," Curry said. This month, he's averaging 40.8 PPG, 7.2 3PG, 6.2 RPG, 4.4 APG on 54.9/50.3/90.9 shooting. Full episode drops tomorrow on YouTube! Subscribe: https://t.co/u2HiJHuiaG pic.twitter.com/fyh14qjdp4 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 21, 2021

“I gotta be,” Curry said. “I gotta be.”

“I probably won’t get it, but whatever,” Curry shrugged.

The 33-year-old guard has won two MVP awards in the past, so his chances of winning it should not be discounted. He’s leading the league in scoring. But what could hold him back is the Warriors’ 29-29 record. Voters often prefer to reward players on winning teams, and there are some stars whose teams are enjoying much more success than the Warriors. Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are likely higher up on the list for the award than Curry.

Don’t dismiss Curry’s chances of winning; the voters have shown in the past how much they like him.