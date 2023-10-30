Steph Curry was in disbelief at how badly he owned Dillon Brooks

Steph Curry is arguably the hardest player to guard in the NBA. The slippery Golden State Warriors star showed off why on Sunday night.

The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 106-95 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The double-digit difference was largely thanks to Curry going off in crunch time.

Rockets swingman Dillon Brooks, who defended Curry for most of the night, did a decent job against the 2-time MVP across the first three quarters. Curry had just 10 points with less than six minutes left in the 4th quarter. That’s when Curry caught fire.

The Warriors guard erupted for four straight three-pointers. Before his final triple, Curry crossed up Brooks like he was playing street ball then watched him fly by after a pump fake. Curry did his best impression of “The Scream” painting after the sick move.

STEPH HAS LOST HIS MIND 😳 pic.twitter.com/1Y6XCxEGpD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2023

The scoring barrage from Curry gave the Warriors a comfortable 100-89 cushion with just over three minutes to play.

Curry finished with 24 points with half of them coming in less than two minutes of fourth-quarter action. He also tallied 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 6 three-pointers.

The former Grizzlies wing has had some history against the Warriors. Brooks was Curry’s primary defender when Memphis faced Golden State in the Western Conference semifinals in 2022.

But Curry clearly got the better of Brooks on Sunday.